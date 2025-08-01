Netweb Tech surges after Q1 PAT spurts 100% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Netweb Technoogies India rallied 8.05% to Rs 2,196.75 after the company's standalone net profit surged 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore on 101.73% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 301.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) zoomed 103.92% YoY to Rs 41.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 44.80 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 127.2% compared with Rs 19.72 crore in Q1 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin improved 167 bps to 14.9% in Q1 FY26 as against 13.2% in Q1 FY25.

Sanjay Lodha, chairman and managing director, Netweb Technologies said: We are pleased to announce that the strong growth momentum has continued into Q1 FY26, delivering another quarter of excellent performance. Our operating income grew by 101.7% year-on-year to Rs 301.21 crore, reflecting the robust demand environment and our continued focus on disciplined execution. Operating EBITDA rose by 127.2% YoY, with a margin of 14.9%. Profit after tax increased by 100% YoY to Rs 30.48 crore, with a margin of 10.1%; further validating the strength and scalability of our business model.

In the quarter gone by, we successfully executed a large AI order in the critical defence sector. We firmly believe that a country's defence strength in todays world is not just defined by its military firepower alone, but increasingly by its technological superiority. This performance reflects our unwavering commitment to in-house design and manufacturing of nextgeneration systems, in alignment with the Make in India vision and contributing meaningfully to Indias emergence as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing. Indias rapidly evolving AI ecosystem supported by vibrant research, growing enterprise adoption, and government-led initiatives to develop indigenous large language models (LLMs) presents significant innovation opportunities. Netweb is well positioned to capitalize on this momentum with a focused approach across its three growth pillars: High Performance Computing (HPC), Private Cloud, and AI Systems.

In Q1 FY26, AI continued to be a major growth driver, contributing 29.0% of operating revenue, with 300% YoY growth. Reinforcing our progress in this space, we launched Skylus.ai in FY25; a unified, composable GPU orchestration platform that enables rapid deployment and optimization of AI infrastructure. Skylus.ai strengthens our capabilities in AI systems and contributes to Indias vision of becoming the AI factory of the world. Our strong order book, expanding capabilities, and ongoing investments in innovation and talent position us for sustained growth and technological leadership. Netweb Technologies is Indias leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. The company's HCS offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and HCI, AI systems and enterprise workstations, High performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers.