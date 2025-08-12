Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 19.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 211.19 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 19.47% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 211.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 176.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.211.19176.782.342.815.485.733.664.462.733.39

