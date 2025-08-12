Step Two Corporation standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.53% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Step Two Corporation declined 85.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.53% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.902.2871.1192.540.642.110.642.110.251.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News