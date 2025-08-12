Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 291.30% to Rs 3.60 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 61.54% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 291.30% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.600.924.1726.090.220.540.200.530.150.39

