Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 73.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 9.14 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 73.58% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.148.742.191.600.960.870.630.520.140.53

