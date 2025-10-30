Macfos consolidated net profit declines 18.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 68.45 crore

Net profit of Macfos declined 18.63% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.4589.8710.469.917.228.666.838.475.116.28

