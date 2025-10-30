Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macfos consolidated net profit declines 18.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Macfos consolidated net profit declines 18.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 68.45 crore

Net profit of Macfos declined 18.63% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.4589.87 -24 OPM %10.469.91 -PBDT7.228.66 -17 PBT6.838.47 -19 NP5.116.28 -19

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

