Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 71.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 71.61% to Rs 353.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 1836.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1527.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1836.871527.2230.5324.92612.89364.89467.21275.17353.44205.95

