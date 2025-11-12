Machhar Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 3.56 crore

Net profit of Machhar Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.563.625.0600.230.160.130.030.020.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News