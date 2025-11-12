Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 19.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 5122.97 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 286.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 5122.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4854.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5122.974854.954.235.28351.31396.74342.39389.31230.29286.88

