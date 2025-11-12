Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 48.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 21.13 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 48.21% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.1317.665.113.791.110.711.080.690.830.56

