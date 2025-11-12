Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 82.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 2331.44 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 82.43% to Rs 321.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 176.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 2331.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1988.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2331.441988.3923.8621.87507.71415.87401.87320.82321.92176.46

