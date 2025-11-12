Godavari Biorefineries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.21% to Rs 430.75 crore

Net Loss of Godavari Biorefineries reported to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 75.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 430.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 320.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.430.75320.95-1.84-10.16-16.72-51.81-30.24-64.11-41.59-75.00

