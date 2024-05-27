Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 200.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 200.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 71.34 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 200.33% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 71.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.13% to Rs 24.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 241.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.3454.32 31 241.04201.89 19 OPM %17.969.32 -14.6610.24 - PBDT13.294.99 166 36.5720.69 77 PBT12.094.09 196 32.4417.33 87 NP9.013.00 200 24.2512.89 88

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

