Macrotech Developers Ltd Falls 3.1%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 10.54% over last one month compared to 7.3% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.83% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 3.1% today to trade at Rs 1342.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.99% to quote at 8680.43. The index is up 7.3 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 2.1% and Sobha Ltd lost 1.65% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 89.63 % over last one year compared to the 28.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

