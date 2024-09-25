Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vedanta Ltd Spikes 2.33%

Sep 25 2024
Vedanta Ltd has added 3.93% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.83% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd rose 2.33% today to trade at Rs 481.2. The BSE Metal index is up 0.66% to quote at 33294.73. The index is up 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.09% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 1.85% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.02 % over last one year compared to the 28.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 506.85 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.85 on 28 Sep 2023.

Sep 25 2024

