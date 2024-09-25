Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Snowman Logistics approves change in CEO

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
At meeting held on 24 September 2024

The Board of Snowman Logistics at its meeting held on 24 September 2024 has accepted the resignation of Sunil Prabhakaran Nair as Chief Executive Officer & Whole-time Director, and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from the close of business hours of 30 November 2024. Further, Sunil Prabhakaran Nair shall remain associated with the Company in the role of a consultant.

The Board also approved the appointment of Padamdeep Singh Handa as Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, and Key Managerial Personnel, of the Company with effect from 01 December 2024.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

