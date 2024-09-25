Stock alert: MCX, HDFC Life Insurance, Delta Corp, Gillette India, PC Jeweller

Securities in F&O Ban : Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Energy Exchange (IEX). Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has revised its transaction fees on futures and options contracts effective from 1 October 2024. Futures contracts to see a transaction fee of Rs 2.10 per lakh of turnover value and for options contracts Rs 41.80 per lakh of premium turnover value. HDFC Life Insurance Company's board approved the raising of Rs 2,000 crore through NCDs. Delta Corp board approved the demerger and listing of hospitality and real estate business into Delta Penland. Shareholders will receive one share of Delta Penland for every share held in Delta Corp.

Gillette Indias distributor, P&G Bangladesh terminated the distribution agreement effective from 31 December 2024. The company will have the impact of the proportionate drop in net sales. Net sales under the agreement accounted for 2% of total net sales.

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder commenced the production activity for the first multi purpose cargo vessel for Navi Merchants, Denmark.

PC Jeweller board to consider a stock split on 30 September 2024.

Hariom Pipes board approved raising up to Rs 700 crore via equity or other securities.

Zee Media board will meet on 27 September 2024 for fundraising.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News