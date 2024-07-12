Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 1.35%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 1.35%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 0.98% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 1.35% today to trade at Rs 1452.7. The BSE Realty index is down 0.35% to quote at 8641.75. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.26% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.86% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 102.29 % over last one year compared to the 22.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 0.98% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2818 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39991 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 641.05 on 28 Aug 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC to give verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in excise policy scam case

Bondada Engg stock price hits 5% upper circuit on securing Rs 317 cr-order

Traffic slows down on NH 24 due to severe flooding in UP's Shahjahanpur

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 24,400; TCS up 3%

Two soldiers lose lives while undertaking critical repair work in Ladakh

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story