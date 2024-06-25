Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.06%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.4% over last one month compared to 10.22% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.06% today to trade at Rs 1516. The BSE Realty index is down 0.1% to quote at 8861.62. The index is up 10.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 0.85% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.44% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 117.71 % over last one year compared to the 23.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.4% over last one month compared to 10.22% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 868 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54882 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 640.4 on 26 Jun 2023.

