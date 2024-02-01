Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 3.24%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 3.24%

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 2.08% over last one month compared to 9.52% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 3.24% today to trade at Rs 1035. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.51% to quote at 6732.15. The index is up 9.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 1.56% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 107.03 % over last one year compared to the 20.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2299 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44727 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1227.85 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 355.5 on 24 Feb 2023.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

