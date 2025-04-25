SW Solar records multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.38 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.45 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations zoomed 113.84% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,519.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 86.72 crore in Q4 FY25, up 157.02% as against Rs 33.74 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

On segmental front, the company's revenue from EPC business was at 2,459.28 crore (up 118.76% YoY), while income from operation and maintenance service business stood at Rs 59.22 crore (up 9.99% YoY) during the period under review.

Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 158 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a growth of 172.41% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 6.3% in Q4 FY25 as against 4.9% posted in Q4 FY24.

The company reported an unexecuted order value of approximately Rs 9,096 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 8,084 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The company stated that its order inflows for FY25 remained strong at approximately Rs 7,051 crore, showcasing the industry's strong trust in its unmatched execution capabilities. Of the total FY25 order inflows, domestic market momentum remained robust at around Rs 5,897 crore, showing an impressive 21% YoY growth.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.45 crore in FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 211.92 crore posted in FY24. Revenue from operations surged 107.61% YoY to Rs 6,301.86 crore reported in FY25.

CK Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, shared, "We are poised for significant growth across markets considering the commendable pipeline of projects both in the domestic and international regions. The steady flow of high-value domestic orders in the recent past reinforces our strong market position and growth momentum.

Our onward journey is very promising, marked by high quarterly revenue, improved cash flow, and a healthy balance sheet, all of which position us for sustained growth. With our recent foray into wind EPC and continued focus on hybrid energy projects, we are optimistic about expanding our renewable portfolio and delivering integrated clean energy solutions."

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

The counter slipped 3.34% to Rs 198.50 on the BSE.

