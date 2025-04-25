Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX spurts on strong Q4 numbers

IEX spurts on strong Q4 numbers

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange soared 4.14% to Rs 198.65 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 21.12% to Rs 117.11 crore on 17.29% increase in net sales to Rs 142.25 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 18% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 152 crore in Q4 March 2025. Operationally, the exchange reported its highest-ever quarterly electricity volume, clocking 31.7 billion units (BU)an 18.1% increase year-on-year. It also traded 68 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) in the quarter, marking a 108% YoY surgethe highest ever RECs traded in a single quarter.

For the full year, IEX's net profit rose 22.35% to Rs 429.17 crore while net sales rose 19.62% to Rs 537.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 21% YoY to Rs 564.54 crore in FY25.

The company reported record electricity trading volumes of 121 BU for FY25, up 18.7% YoY, and traded 178 lakh RECs, a 136.3% increaseboth setting new all-time highs for a financial year.

The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY25.

IEX is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

