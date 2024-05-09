Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DIC India standalone net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2024 quarter

DIC India standalone net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 197.34 crore

Net profit of DIC India rose 361.54% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 197.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales197.34198.65 -1 OPM %4.121.47 -PBDT9.174.91 87 PBT4.441.28 247 NP4.200.91 362

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

