Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra Projects acquires 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Madhav Infra Projects acquires 100% stake in MSK Projects (I)

Image
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Madhav Infra Projects has announced that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in MSK Projects (I).

MSK Projects (I) has an authorized share capital of Rs 20,00,000, divided into 2,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, and a paid-up capital of Rs 2,00,000, divided into 20,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. As of 31 March 2025, MSK Projects (I) has not reported any turnover or profit.

The company has acquired the entire 20,000 equity shares of MSK Projects (I) at Rs 10 each, thereby gaining full control over the entity. As a result of this acquisition, MSK Projects (I) has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Madhav Infra Projects. On 9 April 2025, the company made a payment for the acquisition of the 100% shareholding in MSK Projects (I).

The company stated that the acquisition was made based on the letter of acceptance (LoA) received from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as disclosed to the stock exchange on 9 April 2025.

Under the LoA, Madhav Infra Projects has received a letter of acceptance from NHAI for a highway project worth Rs 323.82 crore for the construction of a four-lane section from Rahatgarh (design chainage km 124+470) to Berkhedi (design chainage km 134+549) in Madhya Pradesh. The project covers a length of 10.079 km and will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (NH(O)).

The company also confirmed that the acquisition qualifies as a related party transaction, with the nature of interest being share purchase.

Madhav Infra projects engaged in the business of infrastructure development & solar power generation.

Also Read

'Storms can't overturn sea': Xi Jinping's speech resurfaces amid trade war

Hit the gym! Building muscles may cut diabetes risk by 44%, genes no bar

Almondz Global Securities to demerge broking biz, list as separate entity

BJP to launch nationwide campaign to promote new Waqf law benefits

Century Real Estate logs Rs 1,809 cr in FY25 Bengaluru sales, led by luxury

The companys standalone net profit increased 75.3% to Rs 3.84 crore on 59.8% jump in net sales to Rs 128.79 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As on 09 April 2025, the market cap of the company stood at Rs 335.09 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Madhav Infra Projects jumped 6.15% to settle at Rs 12.43 on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Dollar index loiters around six-month lows; US CPI data in focus

Jindal Stainless arm signs power purchase agreement with Sunsure Energy

RBI proposes to extend co-lending guidelines to all regulated entities and across all loan segments

Biocon Biologics receives USFDA approval for Jobevne (Biosimilar Bevacizumab)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story