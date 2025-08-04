Ajax Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 466.52 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering declined 21.06% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 66.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 466.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 469.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

