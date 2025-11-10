Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 120.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.88% to Rs 129.40 crore

Net Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 120.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.88% to Rs 129.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 189.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.129.40189.95-39.20-106.39-2.510.05-133.23-11.52-120.74-4.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News