SEAMEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of SEAMEC reported to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 97.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.97.4287.878.0517.6212.9433.87-25.122.26-27.480.11

