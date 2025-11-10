Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.69 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net Loss of Refex Renewables & Infrastructure reported to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.2814.0022.4835.36-7.47-5.06-12.41-9.58-14.69-12.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News