Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Synopsys

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
To collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions

Tata Elxsi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synopsys, a leader in silicon to systems design solutions, to collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions. The MoU was signed at the SNUG India 2025 event in Bengaluru by senior leaders from both companies.

The collaboration will provide customers pre-verified, integrated solutions and services that make it easy to design and deploy virtual electronic control units (vECUs), a cornerstone technology critical for efficient software development and testing in today's software-defined vehicles. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's engineering capabilities in embedded systems and integration with Synopsys' industry-leading virtualization solutions that are used by more than 50 global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to help reduce development complexity and cost, improve quality of software systems, and de-risk vehicle production timelines.

Together, the companies are already collaborating on programs with several global customers to enable vECUs, as well as software bring-up, board support package (BSP) integration, and early-stage software validation. These solutions are being deployed across vehicle domains such as powertrain, chassis, body control, gateway, and central compute, helping customers simulate real-world scenarios, validate software early, and reduce reliance on physical prototypes.

Through the collaboration, Synopsys and Tata Elxsi will further explore opportunities to scale and accelerate the deployment of electronics digital twins for multi-ECU and application specific systems.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

