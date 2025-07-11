Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Synopsys

To collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions
Tata Elxsi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synopsys, a leader in silicon to systems design solutions, to collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions. The MoU was signed at the SNUG India 2025 event in Bengaluru by senior leaders from both companies.
The collaboration will provide customers pre-verified, integrated solutions and services that make it easy to design and deploy virtual electronic control units (vECUs), a cornerstone technology critical for efficient software development and testing in today's software-defined vehicles. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's engineering capabilities in embedded systems and integration with Synopsys' industry-leading virtualization solutions that are used by more than 50 global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to help reduce development complexity and cost, improve quality of software systems, and de-risk vehicle production timelines.
Together, the companies are already collaborating on programs with several global customers to enable vECUs, as well as software bring-up, board support package (BSP) integration, and early-stage software validation. These solutions are being deployed across vehicle domains such as powertrain, chassis, body control, gateway, and central compute, helping customers simulate real-world scenarios, validate software early, and reduce reliance on physical prototypes.
Through the collaboration, Synopsys and Tata Elxsi will further explore opportunities to scale and accelerate the deployment of electronics digital twins for multi-ECU and application specific systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app