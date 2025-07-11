Tata Elxsi signs MoU with Synopsys

To collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions

Tata Elxsi announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synopsys, a leader in silicon to systems design solutions, to collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions. The MoU was signed at the SNUG India 2025 event in Bengaluru by senior leaders from both companies.

The collaboration will provide customers pre-verified, integrated solutions and services that make it easy to design and deploy virtual electronic control units (vECUs), a cornerstone technology critical for efficient software development and testing in today's software-defined vehicles. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's engineering capabilities in embedded systems and integration with Synopsys' industry-leading virtualization solutions that are used by more than 50 global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to help reduce development complexity and cost, improve quality of software systems, and de-risk vehicle production timelines.