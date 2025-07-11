Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market under pressure; auto shares tumble

Market under pressure; auto shares tumble

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with significant losses in the early afternoon trade, as investors engaged in profit booking and shifted to a risk-off sentiment. Nifty slipped below at 25,200 level.

Auto shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 692.48 points or 0.83% to 83,506.30. The Nifty 50 index fell 198.40 points or 0.78% to 25,157.05.

The broader market outperformed, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.74%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,036 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.54% to Rs 97,212.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.79% to 11.88. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,232 at a premium of 74.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,157.05.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 71.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 1.34% to 23,597.40. The index fell 1.45% for the second consecutive trading session.

Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.19%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.96%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.54%), Bharat Forge (down 1.35%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.29%), Exide Industries (down 1.22%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.19%), Tata Motors (down 1.06%), MRF (down 0.94%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.8%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aegis Logistics shed 0.94%. The company said it has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its associate company, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL), for the transfer of its newly commissioned LPG cryogenic terminal at Pipavav.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 15.53% after The companys subsidiary Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) unveiled a global commercialization strategy for its lead investigational oncology asset, ISB 2001.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

