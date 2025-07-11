Market under pressure; auto shares tumble

Auto shares declined for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 692.48 points or 0.83% to 83,506.30. The Nifty 50 index fell 198.40 points or 0.78% to 25,157.05.
The broader market outperformed, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.74%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,782 shares rose and 2,036 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.54% to Rs 97,212.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.79% to 11.88. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,232 at a premium of 74.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,157.05.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 51.2 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 71.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index declined 1.34% to 23,597.40. The index fell 1.45% for the second consecutive trading session.
Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.19%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.96%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.54%), Bharat Forge (down 1.35%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.29%), Exide Industries (down 1.22%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.19%), Tata Motors (down 1.06%), MRF (down 0.94%) and Ashok Leyland (down 0.8%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aegis Logistics shed 0.94%. The company said it has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its associate company, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL), for the transfer of its newly commissioned LPG cryogenic terminal at Pipavav.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 15.53% after The companys subsidiary Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) unveiled a global commercialization strategy for its lead investigational oncology asset, ISB 2001.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app