Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 26.86% to Rs 554.76 crore

Net loss of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 52.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 88.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.86% to Rs 554.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 758.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1055.58% to Rs 64.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.07% to Rs 2541.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2228.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales554.76758.48 -27 2541.852228.42 14 OPM %-11.0212.16 -4.824.49 - PBDT-60.8089.57 PL 103.2372.15 43 PBT-64.3588.29 PL 91.6061.86 48 NP-52.4488.30 PL 64.255.56 1056

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

