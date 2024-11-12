Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 64.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 323.85 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 64.39% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 323.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.323.85289.216.4411.4714.0326.867.4220.535.3715.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News