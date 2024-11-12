Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 64.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 323.85 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 64.39% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 323.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 289.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales323.85289.21 12 OPM %6.4411.47 -PBDT14.0326.86 -48 PBT7.4220.53 -64 NP5.3715.08 -64
