Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.74 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 32.79% to Rs 92.78 crore

Net Loss of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.79% to Rs 92.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 138.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales92.78138.05 -33 OPM %-11.99-0.99 -PBDT-17.84-7.42 -140 PBT-21.74-11.33 -92 NP-21.74-11.33 -92

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

