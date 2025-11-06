Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 38.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.22% to Rs 817.99 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 38.21% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.22% to Rs 817.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 742.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.817.99742.177.727.8451.7156.7833.2745.3720.1232.56

