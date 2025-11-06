Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 966.77 crore

Net profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 2.21% to Rs 85.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 966.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 863.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

