Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.52% to Rs 45.41 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 48.88% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.52% to Rs 45.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.97% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 116.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News