Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 70.52% to Rs 45.41 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 48.88% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 70.52% to Rs 45.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.97% to Rs 34.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 116.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45.4126.63 71 116.2976.01 53 OPM %10.0410.93 -13.1711.91 - PBDT8.145.34 52 23.6119.87 19 PBT6.664.74 41 20.1517.76 13 NP6.004.03 49 34.0815.78 116

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

