Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 51.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 51.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.54% to Rs 298.84 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 51.13% to Rs 107.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.54% to Rs 298.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.01% to Rs 129.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 1069.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales298.84326.76 -9 1069.281075.72 -1 OPM %14.5212.11 -6.928.69 - PBDT21.7223.03 -6 -21.520.22 PL PBT12.4913.56 -8 -58.59-36.99 -58 NP107.50219.99 -51 129.49417.82 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 21.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 42.66 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 36.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sprayking Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 76.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trim losses; European mkt declines

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.96% in the March 2024 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story