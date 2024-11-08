Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit rises 78.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 45.64 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings rose 78.25% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.6436.8121.3415.4610.236.129.035.036.723.77

