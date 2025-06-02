Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland sells 15,484 units in May 2025; YoY growth at 5%

Ashok Leyland sells 15,484 units in May 2025; YoY growth at 5%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Ashok Leyland sold 15,484 units in month of May 2025 compared to 14,682 units in May 2024, recording a growth of 5%. Domestic sales (included in total sales) rose 5% to 14,534 units in May 2025. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose 11% to 10,282 units while light commercial vehicle sales dropped 4% to 5,202 units in month of May 2025 over May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

