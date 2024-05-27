Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 27 2024
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Elango Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.58 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

