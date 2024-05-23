Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Weizmann Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Universal Autofoundry Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2024.

Weizmann Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd and Universal Autofoundry Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd soared 17.89% to Rs 240.15 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7636 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd surged 12.01% to Rs 133.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15462 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 30.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd gained 9.33% to Rs 219.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11121 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd added 8.37% to Rs 174.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11702 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News