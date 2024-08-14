United Drilling Tools standalone net profit rises 191.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 160.44% to Rs 54.38 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 191.22% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 160.44% to Rs 54.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.3820.88 160 OPM %13.6614.94 -PBDT7.223.04 138 PBT6.162.08 196 NP4.311.48 191
