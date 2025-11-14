Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 717.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 188.57 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 717.39% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 188.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.188.57154.742.691.894.562.082.350.161.880.23

