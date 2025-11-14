Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident consolidated net profit rises 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit rises 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 1787.17 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 9.30% to Rs 90.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 1787.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1712.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1787.171712.94 4 OPM %11.9913.21 -PBDT206.84191.26 8 PBT123.9699.07 25 NP90.9383.19 9

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

