Trident consolidated net profit rises 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 1787.17 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 9.30% to Rs 90.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 1787.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1712.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1787.171712.9411.9913.21206.84191.26123.9699.0790.9383.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News