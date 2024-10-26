Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 117.01 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare rose 26.24% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 117.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

