Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Euro Leder Fashion rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.91% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.393.21-0.930.620.170.120.080.030.050.02

