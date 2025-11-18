Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.06% to Rs 75.15 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals declined 78.06% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.06% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.75.1552.902.205.140.712.050.341.530.341.55

