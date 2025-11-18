Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 544.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.53% to Rs 15.53 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories rose 544.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.53% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.15.5311.635.4118.744.250.834.060.634.060.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News