Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd and KFin Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2025.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 17.34% to Rs 55.9 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd surged 11.98% to Rs 719.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd soared 10.59% to Rs 1361.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3719 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd rose 8.98% to Rs 1040. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11675 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd exploded 8.43% to Rs 1190.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68192 shares in the past one month.

