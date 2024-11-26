Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 6.45%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.74%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 7.35% over last one month compared to 1.34% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd gained 6.45% today to trade at Rs 50.36. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.74% to quote at 2890.92. The index is up 1.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd increased 4.34% and Indus Towers Ltd added 4% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 36.93 % over last one year compared to the 21.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 7.35% over last one month compared to 1.34% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 101.88 on 29 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.48 on 28 Nov 2023.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

